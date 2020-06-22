4 Skyrider Airplane Stand Up Seats Allow Airlines to Pack Passenger Like Sardines

2 Qantas Non-Stop Flight from New York to Sydney Sets Record, More Coming

Zephyr Is a Lie-Flat, Bed-Like Seat That Will Make Flying Economy Amazing

The aviation industry was hit hard by the global health crisis and, like with tourism, estimates are dire for a comeback. Zephyr Seat could help in this sense, while also offering a much-needed upgrade in comfort in economy class. 7 photos



Zephyr Seat, an airline seat concept from startup



The Zephyr Seat is more like a pod that allows for a lie-flat surface, so passengers will be able to fully stretch out their legs. Premium Economy class would even get some throw pillows as part of the deal, bringing a more homey feel to any flight.



The Zephyr Seat can be used to lie down completely, lounge or sit upright, whereas current economy seats, as we all know, only offer that last, very uncomfortable option. Designed for long-distance flights, Zephyr will employ a stacked structure to maximize space. Think bunk beds, but on an airplane.



More importantly, this new concept doesn’t cost airlines that much – neither in terms of initial investment (Zephyr Aerospace says one such unit will cost 60 percent less than a business class seat) or seating density. If true, this would be a win-win for airline companies, assuming they’re willing to take that first jump.



And that they are: the company says it’s currently in talks with several commercial airlines, seating manufactures and OEMs (Airbus, Boeing) to make this concept a reality.



For the past few years, fliers (whether frequent or not) have not stopped complaining about how airlines only care about profit so they’re packing them in like sardines. In the current context, in which social distancing has become norm and will have to remain so for the foreseeable future, cramming planes with people simply can’t happen anymore.Zephyr Seat, an airline seat concept from startup Zephyr Aerospace , aims to solve both these problems: it will ensure social distancing and deliver a much-needed upgrade to economy class, which hasn’t been revised since the 1970s. It will do so by offering more legroom and more space, by extending upwards.The Zephyr Seat is more like a pod that allows for a lie-flat surface, so passengers will be able to fully stretch out their legs. Premium Economy class would even get some throw pillows as part of the deal, bringing a more homey feel to any flight.The Zephyr Seat can be used to lie down completely, lounge or sit upright, whereas current economy seats, as we all know, only offer that last, very uncomfortable option. Designed for long-distance flights, Zephyr will employ a stacked structure to maximize space. Think bunk beds, but on an airplane.More importantly, this new concept doesn’t cost airlines that much – neither in terms of initial investment (Zephyr Aerospace says one such unit will cost 60 percent less than a business class seat) or seating density. If true, this would be a win-win for airline companies, assuming they’re willing to take that first jump.And that they are: the company says it’s currently in talks with several commercial airlines, seating manufactures and OEMs (Airbus, Boeing) to make this concept a reality.