Why You Should Buy the SEAT Ibiza Over the Toyota Aygo and Skoda Fabia

The Fabia received a mid-life facelift, gaining new-look LED headlights and other features. But the question is how will it compare to some of the other off-beat choices like the Toyota Yaris and SEAT Ibiza.The Ford Fiesta is by far the most popular supermini in Britain while Polo, Clio, and Corsa do well in Europe. But what should you buy if you only have a SEAT, Toyota and Skoda dealership in your little town? According to this review by Carwow, you should go right ahead and get an Ibiza.While all superminis look mostly the same and Skoda is owned by the same company; it used a much older platform for the Fabia. As such, there's less elbowroom in the back, though headroom compensates a bit.The technology package is much better in the Ibiza as well, even though Skoda now offers big infotainment with every Fabia facelift, but the graphics aren't as good, and it lags. The Ibiza may be good, but it's not the best. Its sister car, the VW Polo is known for having a superior soft dashboard plastics. We don't think the gap is as large as Mat suggests it is, and it boils down to how much you're willing to spend.Even though the Fabia uses an older platform, it's got the same engines. The base units are best avoided, and you'll only need a diesel if you're doing long miles, so you're left with two versions of the 1-liter turbo making 95 or 115. Oddly, the real world fuel economy of the little turbo in the Skoda is about 15% less than the Toyota Yaris with a simpler 1.5-liter.So what's the Yaris doing in this review? Well, it's red, like the other two, and somebody needs to come last. Toyota might have a reputation for making reliable cars, but this one isn't particularly good at anything.