autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Why You Should Buy the SEAT Ibiza Over the Toyota Aygo and Skoda Fabia

23 Jan 2019, 21:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
3 photos
Why You Should Buy the SEAT Ibiza Over the Toyota Aygo and Skoda FabiaWhy You Should Buy the SEAT Ibiza Over the Toyota Aygo and Skoda Fabia
The Fabia received a mid-life facelift, gaining new-look LED headlights and other features. But the question is how will it compare to some of the other off-beat choices like the Toyota Yaris and SEAT Ibiza.

The Ford Fiesta is by far the most popular supermini in Britain while Polo, Clio, and Corsa do well in Europe. But what should you buy if you only have a SEAT, Toyota and Skoda dealership in your little town? According to this review by Carwow, you should go right ahead and get an Ibiza.

While all superminis look mostly the same and Skoda is owned by the same company; it used a much older platform for the Fabia. As such, there's less elbowroom in the back, though headroom compensates a bit.

The technology package is much better in the Ibiza as well, even though Skoda now offers big infotainment with every Fabia facelift, but the graphics aren't as good, and it lags. The Ibiza may be good, but it's not the best. Its sister car, the VW Polo is known for having a superior soft dashboard plastics. We don't think the gap is as large as Mat suggests it is, and it boils down to how much you're willing to spend.

Even though the Fabia uses an older platform, it's got the same engines. The base units are best avoided, and you'll only need a diesel if you're doing long miles, so you're left with two versions of the 1-liter turbo making 95 or 115 HP. Oddly, the real world fuel economy of the little turbo in the Skoda is about 15% less than the Toyota Yaris with a simpler 1.5-liter.

So what's the Yaris doing in this review? Well, it's red, like the other two, and somebody needs to come last. Toyota might have a reputation for making reliable cars, but this one isn't particularly good at anything.

Seat Ibiza skoda fabia Toyota Yaris
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeTOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactTOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US)TOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US) CompactTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVAll TOYOTA models  
 
 