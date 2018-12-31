autoevolution

Here's Why the SEAT Ibiza Is Not as Good as the VW Polo

31 Dec 2018, 14:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Ibiza was one of the first cars to be based on the MQB A0 platform, and it was miles ahead of its predecessor. But that doesn't automatically mean it's superior to the VW Polo.
3 photos
Brutal SEAT Ibiza Nurburgring Crash Looks Like ABS FailureBrutal SEAT Ibiza Nurburgring Crash Looks Like ABS Failure
For many years, SEAT has been using the same formula for its supermini, featuring hard plastics and less tech to make a cheaper VW Polo alternative. It's never worked on a large scale, which makes you wonder why they tried it again.

The Fiesta is still the most popular car in Britain, but the Polo is a top seller for VW now. Its success can be attributed to a grown-up approach to both design and driving.

But much like the Polo is a smaller Golf, so too is the Ibiza a smaller Leon. It's got similarly bold styling with rectangular LED headlights (not standard, obviously) and sporty creases.

On the one hand, using less soundproofing and a stiff suspension makes the Ibiza feel a little sportier. But with the steering and manual gearbox coming from the parts bin, the full warm hatch experience isn't offered. On the other hand, the Polo is still going to be more refined, which is what average buyers want.

The FR trim model does have some character, though. It features a beats sound system, infotainment with Android or Apple compatibility, a body kit, lowered suspension, and some colorful interior bits. Despite ample kit, SEAT still chooses to have wind-down windows in the back. Engine options include various versions of the 1-liter, a 1.6 diesel and the 150 horsepower 1.5 TSI. So far, there's no Cupra, although a concept car has been shown.

I guess it all depends on how much you pay for the Ibiza, and the Carwow review points out that you can get it for 20% less through their website.

Seat Ibiza Seat mqb a0 VW Polo
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 