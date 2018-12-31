5 Volvo XC40 Named 2018 European Car of the Year

Here's Why the SEAT Ibiza Is Not as Good as the VW Polo

The Ibiza was one of the first cars to be based on the MQB A0 platform , and it was miles ahead of its predecessor. But that doesn't automatically mean it's superior to the VW Polo. 3 photos its supermini, featuring hard plastics and less tech to make a cheaper VW Polo alternative. It's never worked on a large scale, which makes you wonder why they tried it again.



The



But much like the Polo is a smaller Golf, so too is the Ibiza a smaller Leon. It's got similarly bold styling with rectangular LED headlights (not standard, obviously) and sporty creases.



On the one hand, using less soundproofing and a stiff suspension makes the Ibiza feel a little sportier. But with the steering and manual gearbox coming from the parts bin, the full warm hatch experience isn't offered. On the other hand, the Polo is still going to be more refined, which is what average buyers want.



The FR trim model does have some character, though. It features a beats sound system, infotainment with Android or Apple compatibility, a body kit, lowered suspension, and some colorful interior bits. Despite ample kit, SEAT still chooses to have wind-down windows in the back. Engine options include various versions of the 1-liter, a 1.6 diesel and the 150 horsepower 1.5 TSI. So far, there's no



I guess it all depends on how much you pay for the Ibiza, and the Carwow review points out that you can get it for 20% less through their website.



