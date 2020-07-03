Want to See Inside a Spaceship? Virgin Unwraps SpaceShipTwo Interior on July 28

It’s been so long since Richard Branson and his Virgin Galactic started making promises of taking civilians to space that we’re now almost convinced it will not happen very soon. The space company however keeps planning as if space tourism was just around the corner.
Who knows, it may be, and during this insane new space race maybe Virgin would emerge as the first company to take civilians where no civilian went before. And plans are to do so with the SpaceShipTwo.
We already know how the contraption looks like on the outside, as we’ve seen it go on its merry way from the underbelly of the VMS Eve carrier plane. many times before. We’ve even been given a glimpse of the interior when one ship of the SpaceShipTwo family, christened VSS Unity, flew beyond the edge of space back in December 2018.
We’ve never got a full look at that interior though, but that will change at the end of the month, when Virgin Galactic announced it will hold an online unveiling of the SpaceShipTwo on Youtube.
During the test flights in 2018 and 2019, the ship carried no more than three people, but initial plans were for it to have a capacity of eight, including two pilots. We’ll get a better picture of the ship’s capabilities in this respect when the official unveiling takes place.
“The unveiling of the spaceship cabin design marks the latest milestone towards Virgin Galactic’s operational readiness and will accentuate the Company’s focus on using inspired and bold design to transform the entire customer journey,” the space company said in a statement.
“While the cabin interior has been created to integrate seamlessly with every step of that journey, it is also the design centerpiece, providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation.”
We already know how the contraption looks like on the outside, as we’ve seen it go on its merry way from the underbelly of the VMS Eve carrier plane. many times before. We’ve even been given a glimpse of the interior when one ship of the SpaceShipTwo family, christened VSS Unity, flew beyond the edge of space back in December 2018.
We’ve never got a full look at that interior though, but that will change at the end of the month, when Virgin Galactic announced it will hold an online unveiling of the SpaceShipTwo on Youtube.
During the test flights in 2018 and 2019, the ship carried no more than three people, but initial plans were for it to have a capacity of eight, including two pilots. We’ll get a better picture of the ship’s capabilities in this respect when the official unveiling takes place.
“The unveiling of the spaceship cabin design marks the latest milestone towards Virgin Galactic’s operational readiness and will accentuate the Company’s focus on using inspired and bold design to transform the entire customer journey,” the space company said in a statement.
“While the cabin interior has been created to integrate seamlessly with every step of that journey, it is also the design centerpiece, providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation.”