Second Virgin Spaceship Can Now Carry Its Own Weight

As the attention of the world is captured by other, more pressing events, Virgin Galactic is relentlessly pursuing its goal of doubling the size of its spaceship fleet. 4 photos



To join the existing



George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic, says this achievement came a lot quicker than in the case of the Unity, thanks to a more efficient assembly process.



“Reaching the Weight on Wheels milestone considerably faster than was achieved for VSS Unity is a huge accomplishment and is a testament to the growing expertise and capabilities of the company,” the executive said.







Up next for the ship is the fitting of the flight control systems and other structural updates. There is no time target set for the completion of the new ship.



Technically, this new ship is the third built by Virgin, but one of them, the



The other one, Unity, is the single one in operation, albeit it has not conducted anything other than test flights until now.



When ready for use, both will carry paying customers to the edge of space – Virgin says there are 600 civilians from 60 countries on the waiting list – forever changing the way in which we see space travel.



