Virtually Reborn AMC Eagle Would Feel Right at Home With 4x4 Sedan Underpinnings

Today, there are so many new vehicle introductions that it's easy to justify any 'killing' of various nameplates. Besides, in the past, entire brands were sent into retirement without so much as a second thought. Frankly, some of them deserved better.
For example, Stellantis has no less than 14 brands, but only a few of them are given proper, intensive care, and they still survive. So, if Chrysler is allowed to live with just one model in the lineup, just like Lancia, who says there isn't a market for niche brands that have a big story behind them and look like a pale shadow of their former selves currently?
As it turns out, some people think Stellantis – especially the North American division – could benefit from adding more quirky models to the lineup and even reviving an entire brand for them. For example, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators sees one pixel master ponder the option to bring back American Motors Corporation for another attempt at making the compact Eagle passenger car more significant than the sum of its parts.
Widely regarded as one of the first crossovers in the world, the series was produced for model years 1980 through 1987 by AMC and for one year only by Chrysler after its acquisition of American Motors Corporation that year. The AMC Eagle was produced in a variety of body styles - coupe, convertible, sedan, and station wagon- plus the hatchback option marketed as the AMC Spirit, which has been part of the Eagle lineup since 1981. With the design of a passenger car but the security of 4WD, this was the epitome of what we know as crossovers.
Today, it has spiritual successors in the form of models like the Volvo Cross Country series or the latest Toyota Crown sedan-crossover. So, why not also a direct follow-up, probably said Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, who loves messing around with all things CGI from GM & Ford, and sometimes also from Stellantis. Thus, after stuff like a Ford Econoline Switchgear devised as the ultimate adventure minivan complete with an EV powertrain or a couple of Oldsmobile revivals, it was also time for Stellantis' historic brands to shine a little.
First, the CGI expert worked out how to bring back the Chrysler Aspen SUV with the digital looks of a tough Jeep and the interior spaciousness of a Dodge Durango. But after that, it was time for something quirky. So, thinking about AMC, the first order of business was to revive the Eagle 4x4 station wagon after seeing a Toyota Crown on the road and remembering that the Japanese automaker is about to replace the affordable $35k Venza hybrid-only CUV with the first-ever 2025 Crown Signia crossover SUV.
However, that wasn't all – a Buick Envista was then added into the mix, and AMC's modern Eagle lineup takes contour with the 4x4 sedan, too. Do you like it better or not?
