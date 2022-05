Video: Australian Startup Fires Up Phoenix, Its 3D-Printed Liquid Rocket Engine

In 2016, Gilmour Space was launching Australia’s first privately-developed hybrid rocket. It also claimed to be the world’s first demonstration of a rocket launch using 3D-printed fuel. The Queensland-based startup would go on to become one of the largest venture-backed rocket companies in Australia, who also collaborated with NASA on research projects.Its flagship rocket is called Eris, a three-stage launch vehicle for small satellites , which is innovative because it’s powered by two types of in-house developed engines. The first stages are powered by Sirius, a large hybrid engine, while the third stage will be powered by Phoenix, a 3D-printed liquid engine.With Sirius, Gilmour Space became the first private company to scale up a proprietary hybrid engine that was able to set a class record of 80 kN of thrust during a 17-second test fire in 2018.Liquid rocket engines , on the other hand, are more common. But what’s notable about them is that they are difficult to develop and expensive. Phoenix, an engine that’s also 3D-printed and regeneratively-cooled, was designed to increase the performance of Eris, by allowing it to carry a bigger payload to orbit.The liquid oxygen/kerosene Phoenix engine demonstrated its performance during a recent 190-second Mission Duty Cycle test fire. This is a milestone for the Australian startup, confirming the successful development of two different rocket systems. Plus, it managed to complete Phoenix from design to testing in just over a year.The Eris rocket is gearing up for its maiden launch by the end of this year, rom the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in north Queensland.