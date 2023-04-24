University Tells Students to Check Their Cars for AirTags, Call the Police Immediately

Apple launched the AirTag with a very simple and clever purpose in mind. Given its pill-shaped design and small dimensions, the AirTag can easily be attached to things like car keys. Because it's part of the Find My network, the tracker can connect to nearby iPhones to transmit its locations.
This means it helps you never lose your belongings, as no matter where it is, the AirTag almost always finds an iPhone to send you location data.
This innovative tracking system turned the AirTag into a double-edged sword. Criminals use the device to track their victims, hiding it in places where it's almost impossible to be observed. Most often, AirTags are planted behind the license plates or in wheel wells.
Liberty University issued a warning for all students after recording a sudden increase in the number of reports of such cases. Bad actors hide the AirTag in students' vehicles or in personal items, such as backpacks, trying to determine where they are, either for stalking or for other nefarious purposes.
An announcement published by the university reveals that most cases were reported in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas, and similar tracking devices were occasionally involved. In other words, Apple's tracker produced a new first-world problem that's expanding to other competing products.
The university tells students to handle these cases with as much caution as possible, particularly because whoever hid a tracker in their car wants to track their whereabouts and location. This is why, the university says, students should go to a well-lit and well-populated place and call the police whenever they discover an AirTag. Filing police reports is also strongly recommended, as based on the data students provide, law enforcement can eventually find the owner of an AirTag.
Like other Apple products, AirTags are used with a unique Apple ID. The trackers are paired to a master iPhone configured with the same Apple account, and based on information uploaded to the cloud and account details, Apple could help the police find the owner’s identity.
The university tells students to "always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings," emphasizing that the matter is extremely serious and whoever planted the AirTag could have really bad intentions. Students who find an AirTag on campus should call the LU Emergency Communications Non-Emergency.
Apple has already implemented several protections into the AirTag. When the device is moving with an iPhone it's not paired to, it starts beeping and shows a notification on the mobile device screen. This system is there to prevent stalking, as it helps alert iPhone owners that an AirTag might be planted in proximity. Android phone owners must download an app from the Google Play Store to scan for nearby iPhones.
