5 Mazda MX-5 Gets Converted to Electric Power, Is That Really a Bad Thing?

UK’s EV Ultra-Rapid Charging Network to Be Tripled Starting This Year

UK’s current ultra-rapid charging network is about to be tripled, and additional charge points will also be set up in towns and cities, with the launch of the Green Recovery program, supported by Britain’s independent energy regulator, Ofgem. 1 photo



Ofgem found that 36% of the households that do not want to switch to electric vehicles blame a lack of



The new infrastructure will support 1,800 additional ultra-rapid charge points at motorway service areas, which will triple the current network. And other 1,750 charge points will become available in cities and towns. Cities across England, Scotland and Wales will have a better network capacity, not just for EV charge points, but also for electric heating and renewable electricity generation.



This first phase is part of a larger investment program, developed as a response to the Prime Minister’s plan for a green industrial revolution, which was announced last year. Over the next 7 years, Ofgem, in collaboration with several



According to the Transport Minister, Rachel Maclean, there are currently over 500,000 EVs on UK roads and the number will continue to grow, as long as the energy infrastructure is ready for an increased demand.



UK’s ultra-rapid charging network expansion project is beginning in the same year that it’s hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will take place this October, in Glasgow. Ofgem’s plan to equip Britain for the ongoing transition from diesel to electric is now set into motion, with a first down payment of £300 million ($425 million) that will be delivered over the next 2 years.Ofgem found that 36% of the households that do not want to switch to electric vehicles blame a lack of charging points in their proximity. And it’s true that range anxiety is a negative factor for many people, which is why developing the right infrastructure is essential for the future of EVs. This is what Ofgem aims to do through this program.The new infrastructure will support 1,800 additional ultra-rapid charge points at motorway service areas, which will triple the current network. And other 1,750 charge points will become available in cities and towns. Cities across England, Scotland and Wales will have a better network capacity, not just forcharge points, but also for electric heating and renewable electricity generation.This first phase is part of a larger investment program, developed as a response to the Prime Minister’s plan for a green industrial revolution, which was announced last year. Over the next 7 years, Ofgem, in collaboration with several electricity network operators, will invest more than £40 billion ($57 billion) to bring the UK closer to its decarbonisation target.According to the Transport Minister, Rachel Maclean, there are currently over 500,000 EVs on UK roads and the number will continue to grow, as long as the energy infrastructure is ready for an increased demand.UK’s ultra-rapid charging network expansion project is beginning in the same year that it’s hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will take place this October, in Glasgow.

load press release