UK Drivers Are Mostly Unaware of Sunburns Through the Car’s Window

Driving on a hot day with the windows up and the AC on full blast does not protect you from sunburn. If you’re a driver who is mostly on the road, then you are at risk of severe skin damage from the rays of the sun.
This is no breaking news, as the effects of constant exposure to the sun on truck drivers have been analyzed and over-analyzed by various groups and institutions. This is a fact: extended exposure to the sun without protection will prematurely age and damage your skin, and might even give you skin cancer.
This is also a fact: most UK drivers are still in the dark as regards all of the above. This was highlighted by an experiment conducted by Confused.com and skin cancer charity Melanoma UK, with the purpose of warning drivers to start taking better care of themselves.
According to the Daily Star, the experiment included leading dermatologist Dr. Christina Aldridge, a representative from Melanoma UK, who looked at the skin of 3 drivers to see the differences between their right and left side.
He points out that glass (much like clouds) doesn’t block out UV radiation, which would explain sunburns gotten while driving with a closed window. The side closest to the window (the right one in the UK, the left side everywhere else) is the most exposed, receiving up to 6 times the dose of UV radiation, as compared to the other side.
This leads to an uneven tan, but it’s actually the least of the problems. This much exposure can lead to sagging, pre-cancerous lesions, wrinkles and leathering.
According to the experiment, half the drivers are still unaware of these facts; about 20% admitted to suffering from sunburn while on the road. Very few drivers admitted to applying SPF, and they were mostly female – like the motor editor at Confused.com, who’s using the opportunity to ring the alarm.
“We have been very fortunate to have had some warm weather the past few weeks, but many drivers don’t realize they could burn even through the windows of their car,” Amanda Stretton says.
“Our experiment highlights how important it is to apply sun cream in this weather, especially if you’re a frequent or commercial driver. With one in five (20%) drivers having suffered with sunburn while traveling in the car, applying sunscreen before jumping behind the wheel is equally as important as if you are sunbathing,” she adds.
