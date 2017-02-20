Toyota Teases i-TRIL Concept, You'll See It Next Month in Geneva

autoevolution

Toyota has many things in store for the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and one of them is a concept vehicle that has not received that much attention.
Before we get to that, it is important to note that Toyota will reveal the 2017 Yaris in Geneva, along with its GRMN version, which will be a hot hatch with more than 210 HP.

The full line-up from Toyota Gazoo Racing will be present, which means that visitors will be able to see the Yaris WRC, TS050 Hybrid, and the Dakar Hilux in the Japanese brand’s stand in Geneva.

The i-TRIL Concept, the exhibit we mentioned in the first paragraph, will have its world premiere in Geneva. It is a concept vehicle that will not be succeeded by a production model in the future, but it has a different role. Toyota says that this exhibit reveals its vision on urban mobility in 2030.

The Japanese brand was kind enough to include a teaser image of that concept vehicle. As you can observe, it showcases the front end of the i-TRIL, which will have the company’s signature “X,” which is illuminated in blue. The Toyota logo sits proudly in the middle, and it is surrounded by what appear to be headlights that are sized for a motorcycle.

Do not get the wrong idea here, Toyota probably does not have any plans to start selling two-wheeled vehicles anytime soon. Instead, we presume that the i-TRIL Concept is similar to Renault’s Twizy. The latter is a quadricycle that can be driven without a driver’s license in some countries.

Just like the Twizy, Toyota’s i-TRIL is narrow, and we can only presume that it does not have a generous wheelbase. Most likely, its two occupants will be seated inline, and the concept will be a self-driving vehicle.

Toyota is also focused on this part of future mobility, and the automaker is bound to have several autonomous vehicles in its range by 2030. Expect to see more pictures of the Toyota i-TRIL Concept at the beginning of March.
