2017 Toyota Aygo x-clusiv Features More Kit, Funroof Becomes An Optional Extra

Truth be told, the European A-segment is not exactly chock-full of exciting cars. The Toyota Aygo
, however, has that certain something that makes it more equal than other vehicles in this segment. And something else the Aygo has is value for money.
In the United Kingdom, for example, the cheapest Toyota
your pounds sterling can buy is the Aygo x. For £9,135, you get the car, a three-cylinder engine with 69 horsepower and a manual transmission, a radio with USB connectivity and MP3 capability, power windows, LED daytime running lights, and hill-start assist. At the other end of the spectrum, the Aygo x-clusiv is equipped with sensibly more goodies than the entry-level grade.
For 2017, Toyota decided to add more standard equipment to the mix, making for even better value for money than the previous model year. On sale now, the revised Aygo x-clusiv kicks off from £13,035 when equipped with a five-speed manual. With the x-shift automated manual, make that £13,735.
Up until 2017, the x-clusiv was only available in one exterior finish: Electro Grey. Now, though, customers are also offered White Flash, Silver Splash, Bold Black, Red Pop, Deep Blue Buzz, and Cyan Splash. The latter is exclusive to the x-clusiv.
As far as the interior is concerned, Vogue leather seats welcome the driver and passengers. On the seatback and cushions, you’ll notice a dark grey multi-panel design with Anthracite grey sections. And following in the footsteps of the x-style and x-press, the x-clusiv now carries its exterior paint finish on the upper part of the door panels and across the dash.
What’s not so super, however, is the retractable canvas roof
. Or should I say the lack of a retractable canvas roof. The so-called Funroof was previously standard equipment on the x-clusiv, yet now it is featured on the options list. £895 is how much Toyota is charging for it, which is a lot, if I may say.
Also on the options list, the Aygo x-clusiv is available with a flurry of active safety systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Alert. As with every other Toyota on sale in the United Kingdom, the Aygo x-clusiv is backed by a five-year/100,000-mile warranty.