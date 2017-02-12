autoevolution

2017 Toyota Aygo x-clusiv Features More Kit, Funroof Becomes An Optional Extra

 
12 Feb 2017, 15:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Truth be told, the European A-segment is not exactly chock-full of exciting cars. The Toyota Aygo, however, has that certain something that makes it more equal than other vehicles in this segment. And something else the Aygo has is value for money.
In the United Kingdom, for example, the cheapest Toyota your pounds sterling can buy is the Aygo x. For £9,135, you get the car, a three-cylinder engine with 69 horsepower and a manual transmission, a radio with USB connectivity and MP3 capability, power windows, LED daytime running lights, and hill-start assist. At the other end of the spectrum, the Aygo x-clusiv is equipped with sensibly more goodies than the entry-level grade.

For 2017, Toyota decided to add more standard equipment to the mix, making for even better value for money than the previous model year. On sale now, the revised Aygo x-clusiv kicks off from £13,035 when equipped with a five-speed manual. With the x-shift automated manual, make that £13,735.

Up until 2017, the x-clusiv was only available in one exterior finish: Electro Grey. Now, though, customers are also offered White Flash, Silver Splash, Bold Black, Red Pop, Deep Blue Buzz, and Cyan Splash. The latter is exclusive to the x-clusiv.

As far as the interior is concerned, Vogue leather seats welcome the driver and passengers. On the seatback and cushions, you’ll notice a dark grey multi-panel design with Anthracite grey sections. And following in the footsteps of the x-style and x-press, the x-clusiv now carries its exterior paint finish on the upper part of the door panels and across the dash.

What’s not so super, however, is the retractable canvas roof. Or should I say the lack of a retractable canvas roof. The so-called Funroof was previously standard equipment on the x-clusiv, yet now it is featured on the options list. £895 is how much Toyota is charging for it, which is a lot, if I may say.

Also on the options list, the Aygo x-clusiv is available with a flurry of active safety systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Alert. As with every other Toyota on sale in the United Kingdom, the Aygo x-clusiv is backed by a five-year/100,000-mile warranty.
2017 Toyota Aygo UK Toyota Aygo price Toyota city car
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68