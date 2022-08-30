Toyota Slowly Sinks, Showing Reliability Can Cut Both Ways

More on this:

1 Toyota's Newest Production Approach Could Be a Sign of Trouble

2 Toyota Exec Is in Denial, Thinks EV Adoption Is Hindered by "Lack of Consumer Demand"

3 Toyota Says It’s Sorry You Have to Wait So Long for Your Car, We All Know the Cause

4 In an Unprecedented Move, Toyota Offers to Repurchase bZ4X Units Affected by Recall

5 Toyota Recalls 2,700 Units of bZ4X Worldwide Because Hub Bolts Could Go Loose