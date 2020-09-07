Here’s How to Book a Flight to Space

This Odd-Looking Pillow Could Actually Make Sleeping in a Car Really Comfortable

Sleeping while travelling, no matter if we’re talking about cars, trains, airplanes, or buses, is quite a challenge, especially because of the limited space that’s available. 8 photos



And it does this pretty easily. Based on an ergonomic design, the inflatable pillow comes with 3-point support for head, torso, and arms. So as awkward this may sound, what you’re supposed to do is just hug the pillow and take a nap in your very limited space.



“Simply pull your cowzi out of its bag, inflate the two parts and lay your cowzi on the front tablet and against the front seat. If you need to adjust the height, detach the torso pillow, and simply place it at the correct height,” the inventor of the pillow explains on a Kickstarter page.



“You can also make yourself more comfortable by inflating more or less the two inflatable parts. Once you've enjoyed your rest, just open both valves, fold the cowzi and insert it in its bag. Your adjustment of the height will remain valid for the next use. The comfortable cotton collar can be easily removed to be washed.”



This pillow didn’t just come to be overnight. The first design was created no less than six years out due to the struggle of relaxing when travelling by plane or train. The first prototype was created in 2015, and cowzi’s parent company claims this early design was even used by some competitors for their final products.



cowzi isn’t necessarily an expensive pillow if you make a big deal about sleeping while you’re traveling. For



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.