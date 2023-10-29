This Modified Ducati Scrambler Is a Race-Ready Flat Tracker Dressed in Playful Livery

Under the leadership of Giorgio Pellegrino, the experts over at Greaser Garage in Genoa, Italy have undertaken many incredible builds over time. However, the one we’re about to look at is by far the wildest when it comes to livery, and the transformation process was completed back in 2021. The commission came from an Italian flat-track racer named Sami Panseri, who sought a colorful one-off for racetrack use only.

16 photos Photo: Greaser Garage