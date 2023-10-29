This Modified Ducati Scrambler Is a Race-Ready Flat Tracker Dressed in Playful Livery

Under the leadership of Giorgio Pellegrino, the experts over at Greaser Garage in Genoa, Italy have undertaken many incredible builds over time. However, the one we’re about to look at is by far the wildest when it comes to livery, and the transformation process was completed back in 2021. The commission came from an Italian flat-track racer named Sami Panseri, who sought a colorful one-off for racetrack use only.
Sami provided a Ducati Scrambler 800 as the project’s basis, but everything else was left up to the Greaser squad. Building a flat tracker was clearly the logical way for them to go, with the first step being the removal of several factory items. These included the motorcycle’s wheels, suspension, and all its original bodywork except for the fuel tank.
In the footwear department, you will now find a pair of identical 19-inch rims previously destined for a Desert Sled’s front end. These were laced to the OEM wheel hubs via fresh stainless-steel spokes and wrapped in premium flat-track rubber from Maxxis. Giorgio’s specialists removed the front brake altogether, and some mild swingarm modifications were also required to fit the larger wheel and tire.
As far as the bike’s suspension is concerned, Greaser installed higher-spec Bitubo forks at the front and a piggyback monoshock from the same brand at the rear. The subframe was modified to accommodate a replica Bultaco Astro tail section, which is topped with a simple neoprene saddle. All the electronics and wiring are stored underneath the seat and hidden out of sight by aluminum panels.
Up north, the Scrambler’s new attire consists of tailor-made fork guards and a tracker-style number plate, but there are no fenders or lighting components to speak of. The cockpit is as minimalistic as you’d expect, sporting a padded CMV handlebar with Ariete grips and only the most essential switchgear. Furthermore, Greaser wanted to extract a bit of extra grunt from the Duc’s L-twin powerhouse.
They achieved this with some upgraded breathing equipment, comprising a Starace intake kit and a custom two-into-one exhaust system. The pipework terminates in high-grade SC-Project muffler on the right, and the Scrambler’s ECU has been remapped in order to play nice with the aforementioned hardware. Last but not least, the motorcycle was draped in a vibrant color scheme that looks absolutely bonkers.
It’s a saturated mixture of blue and magenta, joined by white and reflective silver highlights. The stars adorning the fuel tank are a nod to the birthplace of flat-track racing, but we also see a checkered flag motif running from the headstock to the seat up top. As for the contrasting graphics on the front number board and right side panel, they were painstakingly executed by a local collaborator known as Indivisual.
