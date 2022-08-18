These Are Dark Times for Road Users, NHTSA Reports 100 Traffic Deaths Every Single Day

Car crashes have become so common these days that road deaths mean nothing more than numbers in statistics. According to NHTSA, 9,560 people lost their lives in the first quarter of the year, the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002.
We’re pretty sure no one is impressed finding out that almost 10,000 people died on American roads in the first three months of the year. That’s more than 100 lives lost every day or the equivalent of a deadly plane crash every day. And the numbers “are moving in the wrong direction,” as Dr. Steven Cliff, the NHTSA Administrator, said. Indeed, the 9,560 fatalities represent a 7% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021.
According to NHTSA’s early estimates, the fatality rate for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 1.27 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. This is a slight increase from the projected rate of 1.25 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles in the first quarter of 2021. Although it doesn’t sound significant, the trend is worrisome.
The number of fatalities increased nationwide, but the statics show that they were down in 19 states and Puerto Rico. Three states stand out in the numbers sheet, with around 1,000 traffic fatalities or more recorded in the quarter. These are California (944 deaths, down 7.3%), Florida (988 fatalities, up 1%), and Texas (1,071 deaths, up 5.6%).
“The overall numbers are still moving in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Steven Cliff. “Now is the time for all states to double down on traffic safety. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, there are more resources than ever for research, interventions, and effective messaging and programs that can reverse the deadly trend and save lives.”
The NHTSA stated that ending traffic fatalities across the U.S. is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the recently introduced National Roadway Safety Strategy should help close in on that goal. As part of this strategy, the NHTSA launched a public education campaign last month to address one of America’s most dangerous driving behaviors – speeding. “Speeding wrecks lives” campaign aims to change general attitudes toward speeding and remind drivers of the deadly consequences.
