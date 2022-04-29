The Volumetric Energy Density of Li-Ion Batteries Took a Huge Leap

Even though it might not be obvious, the Li-Ion batteries improved tremendously in the past 12 years, both in terms of volumetric density and durability. According to the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, the Li-Ion batteries advanced from 55 Wh per liter in 2008 to more than 450 Wh per liter in 2020. That’s an eight-fold energy-density increase in just 12 years.

7 photos