The US Air Force Is Using Elon Musk's Starlink To Communicate Across the Indo-Pacific

Starlink internet is slowly becoming a military asset thanks to its accessibility, affordability, and reliability. Although SpaceX's satellite service became famous during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. military has also integrated the service into its operations.
Starlink has become a legend during the war in Ukraine thanks to its reliability. SpaceX satellites have annoyed the Russians so much that they often talked about knocking them off orbit. China is also analyzing ways to neutralize the Starlink constellation, acknowledging its role in military communications. Rogue states might consider SpaceX a private company that can be bullied into submission. Still, the Starlink service became too important for the U.S. and its allies to be left undefended.
In a recent article for Stars and Stripes, Air Force officials have admitted that SpaceX's internet service is invaluable for communications across the vast Indo-Pacific area. The Air Force has a satellite internet system called Hawkeye, but Starlink is much cheaper. It also provides a better service while allowing secure communications when paired with the Air Force's secure internet routers.
The 730th Air Mobility Squadron recently demonstrated one of the Starlink terminals during a visit by the Air Force Expeditionary Center's Commander, Maj. Gen. John Klein. The terminal was installed onboard a C130J Super Hercules airlifter and helped Klein videoconference with an airman using another Starlink terminal on Diego Garcia, an island more than 5,000 miles away in the Indian Ocean.
Klein had used the technology before, including during the evacuation of troops and civilians from Afghanistan in 2021. He admitted he was impressed by its capabilities and intended to deploy it throughout the Pacific to allow units to communicate with command-and-control entities. The technology could prove perfect to support agile combat employment, which means moving aircraft rapidly to a network of smaller airfields. The U.S. forces train for these tactics to avoid being targeted by Chinese missiles in the event of war.
The Air Force pays $350 for the terminal, while the subscription costs $109 per month. This is cheaper than what regular Americans pay for Starlink access. SpaceX charges $599 for its most affordable terminals and between $90 and $200 for a subscription while providing download rates of up to 120 Mbps. By comparison, Air Force's Hawkeye terminals cost $250,000, and the internet connection speed tops at 4 Mbps.
Starlink has become the connectivity backbone of Ukraine, although Elon Musk has taken steps to limit its combat usefulness. According to a recent tweet, Starlink can no longer be used for long-range drone strikes but remains useful for communications. SpaceX has launched around 4,000 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit since 2019, serving more than one million customers around the globe. Its latest launch on February 27 marked the first time SpaceX's second-generation spacecraft was launched. Recent reports indicate that the Starlink V2 Mini might experience problems, though.
