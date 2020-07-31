How the Need for a Child Seat Made the Extraterrestrial Car

5 The Next iPhone Update Will Include a New CarPlay Feature You Could Easily Miss

4 Here’s Another New Minor Yet Super-Cool CarPlay Feature You’re Going to Love

3 Google Maps Crashing on iPhones Right After Launch, No Fix Just Yet

1 Users Say Google Maps Still Lacks the Best CarPlay Feature, Google Tight-Lipped

More on this:

The Next iPhone Update Will Include a Handy Unannounced Navigation Feature

The upcoming iOS 14 update will bring plenty of goodies to iPhone owners, including some features that haven’t been announced by Apple at the WWDC earlier this year. 23 photos



For example, if your Smart Stack includes the calendar, the weather forecast, and an air quality monitoring app, the calendar app shows up as the main widget whenever you need to be informed about an approaching appointment or event.



And by the looks of things, Apple has added useful navigation data in the Smart Stack too.



As discovered and shared on



In the screenshot that we have here, for instance, the Maps widget displays the time needed to reach the airport, as the iPhone automatically detected that the user had a new flight that day.



How can this system be improved to be even more useful for drivers? For example, one possible update could include favorite locations, like home and office. Using AI, Apple Maps can determine the typical hours when you’re driving to these locations (much like how Waze does it already), and then show the ETA along with other information right in the Smart Stack.



iOS 14 is currently in beta stage, which means that users can download and install it for testing, but the production version for all iPhones is projected to go live in September this year. iPhone 6s and newer models will all support the new iOS version. One of them is related to Smart Stack. Coming in iOS 14, the Smart Stack is essentially a collection of widgets that take focus only when needed to display relevant information.For example, if your Smart Stack includes the calendar, the weather forecast, and an air quality monitoring app, the calendar app shows up as the main widget whenever you need to be informed about an approaching appointment or event.And by the looks of things, Apple has added useful navigation data in the Smart Stack too.As discovered and shared on reddit , the Smart Stack can use the Apple Maps app to display information about an upcoming drive. It can tell how long the drive is going to be alongside the destination, and according to the user who spotted the whole thing, this feature can even use automatically-detected data without any kind of user input.In the screenshot that we have here, for instance, the Maps widget displays the time needed to reach the airport, as the iPhone automatically detected that the user had a new flight that day.How can this system be improved to be even more useful for drivers? For example, one possible update could include favorite locations, like home and office. Using AI, Apple Maps can determine the typical hours when you’re driving to these locations (much like how Waze does it already), and then show the ETA along with other information right in the Smart Stack.iOS 14 is currently in beta stage, which means that users can download and install it for testing, but the production version for all iPhones is projected to go live in September this year. iPhone 6s and newer models will all support the new iOS version.