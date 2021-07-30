Tesla Model X Picks on the Little Fiat Panda Cross in Unlikely Off-Road Battle

Do people still insist on calling the Tesla Model X an SUV? Apparently, they do, even though an AWD minivan (or family car, if you prefer) would be a much more appropriate description in our opinion. Then again, the same could be said about a lot of other so-called SUVs on the market.
In fact, the X has proven it’s not so bad off the beaten path on several occasions, with the thing holding it back most of the time being its weight and overall design that’s clearly devised for road use. The ground clearance on the Model X, for instance, is pretty bad. The EV gets an adjustable air suspension but, unlike other SUVs with the same feature that use it to gain an enviable clearance, the X needs it in its highest setting just to get a decent one (8.3 inches / 211 mm). And it also has a habit of reverting to the standard position on its own volition.
Another big problem for the X is the size of its wheels and tires, which means that even if you wanted, you couldn’t fit more aggressive, off-road capable rubber. The Model X Matt drives is a three-year old 100D with 22-inch wheels and tires so thin, you can barely see them. Not the ideal configuration for any type of off-roading, be it rock crawling or splashing through mud on a rainy day. But then again, the Tesla’s opponent for the day isn’t exactly a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon either.
It’s a Fiat Panda Cross, also known as Panda 4x4, the classic so many people have fallen in love with for its mix of simplicity and capability. OK, the fact it’s always been rather cheap helped as well, though now it kind of compares to the new Suzuki Jimny, so it’s not without competition. This modern version gets a 0.9-liter two-cylinder turbocharged engine with 85 hp mated to a six-speed manual transmission and, of course, an all-wheel-drive system.
So, how will the two very different vehicles compare against each other in a series of off-road challenges, considering neither is particularly at the top of the food chain in this segment? Well, you can probably expect plenty of blunders and, even though there is a clear winner, also a few surprises along the way, so make sure you check out the video below.
