Ten Meters Deep Road Collapse Claims Several Cars in Rome

Usually, a sinkhole forms because of water erosion in the layers beneath the surface of the ground. They are not at all uncommon, but usually, especially in urban areas, are limited in size. That was not the case in Rome, Italy, this week, as a huge crater formed after a road collapsed near a construction site.

It is not yet clear what caused the incident, but at least seven cars have been sent tumbling down a ten-meter deep hole in the ground (32 feet) that formed near the construction site where a foundation was being dug. Cars are seen in photos from the scene both damaged and toppled over.



Italian authorities say an investigation has started into the matter. According to initial findings, the road collapse might be a sinkhole, as work had been carried out last month at the site following reports of water leaks from the dig’s walls. The road collapse which occurred last Wednesday follows a day of rain,



Not only cars were damaged following the incident, but adjacent buildings are in jeopardy as well. Authorities have evacuated over 20 families from the area. No injuries in connection with the incident have been reported.



According to reports by residents, following the collapse of the road gas and smoke were being felt in the area, prompting the intervention of firefighters.



"The first thing we will do is ascertain the responsibilities, the manager will have to pay. The two buildings overlooking the collapsed area have been evacuated. We are talking about 20 families, between 50 and 60 people," Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi told La Repubblica. Construction work is currently being done in Italy's capital on the site of the former Santa Maria degli Angeli Institute in Via Lattanzio since October last year, with the goal to create more underground parking spaces, La Repubblica reports.