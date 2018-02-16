autoevolution
 

Ten Meters Deep Road Collapse Claims Several Cars in Rome

16 Feb 2018, 9:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Usually, a sinkhole forms because of water erosion in the layers beneath the surface of the ground. They are not at all uncommon, but usually, especially in urban areas, are limited in size. That was not the case in Rome, Italy, this week, as a huge crater formed after a road collapsed near a construction site.
11 photos
Tuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 CorvetteTuxedo Black 1962 Corvette
Construction work is currently being done in Italy’s capital on the site of the former Santa Maria degli Angeli Institute in Via Lattanzio since October last year, with the goal to create more underground parking spaces, La Repubblica reports.

It is not yet clear what caused the incident, but at least seven cars have been sent tumbling down a ten-meter deep hole in the ground (32 feet) that formed near the construction site where a foundation was being dug. Cars are seen in photos from the scene both damaged and toppled over.

Italian authorities say an investigation has started into the matter. According to initial findings, the road collapse might be a sinkhole, as work had been carried out last month at the site following reports of water leaks from the dig’s walls. The road collapse which occurred last Wednesday follows a day of rain, ABC says.

Not only cars were damaged following the incident, but adjacent buildings are in jeopardy as well. Authorities have evacuated over 20 families from the area. No injuries in connection with the incident have been reported.

According to reports by residents, following the collapse of the road gas and smoke were being felt in the area, prompting the intervention of firefighters.

"The first thing we will do is ascertain the responsibilities, the manager will have to pay. The two buildings overlooking the collapsed area have been evacuated. We are talking about 20 families, between 50 and 60 people," Rome’s mayor Virginia Raggi told La Repubblica.
sinkhole road collapse damaged car
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
CITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVAll car models  