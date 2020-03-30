Stretched 2012 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Comes with $15k Paint Job, 6 Speakers

For garages that don’t have it in them to build a motorcycle from scratch, there are countless bikes out there that can used for a customization process. Few of them are as alluring as the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, though.
Maybe it’s the iconic shape of the motorcycle, or maybe something else, but the reality remains some of the best custom works in the industry are based on this type of two-wheeler. And some of the strangest and extreme, too.
The motorcycle we have here is a Road Glide from 2012, heavily modified by a custom shop and taken to various events across the American continent since it was completed. It is now, once again, selling, this time on the Classic Cars website.
The custom bagger is no longer its former self, having been stretched by means of welds, not bolt-ons. The front end is raked, as a means to accommodate the huge 26-inch wheel fitted at the front. And even the ride height is no longer factory-specced, as it now can be altered at will thanks to the air ride suspension fitted front and rear.
There are, of course, custom motorcycle-specific elements on it, like the polished and chromed surfaces, the alligator skin seat, or the expensive paint job, which is valued at $15,000 alone. But there are also things you don’t usually find on a motorcycle, be it custom or otherwise.
Like the 6 speakers hidden inside the hard bags at the rear. That’s right, speakers, powered by 2 Rockford Fosgate amplifiers.
The current owner of the bike says he acquired it in a trade-in. Originally, the bike and the modifications made to it are said to have cost over $100,000, and it only has 534 miles on it since completed, but the selling price is now less than half that, namely $49,500.
