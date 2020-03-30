House of Harley-Davidson Is an Essential Business, Remains Open

As the entire U.S. (and the rest of the world) is shutting down in a bid to stop the spread of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19, one Harley-Davidson dealership is pledging to stay open as long as it’s in compliance with government orders.
House of Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, aka the number 1 Harley-Davidson dealership, is still open for business after being deemed an “essential business.” However, unlike in the case of other companies that tried to skirt lockdown orders by claiming to be essential (here’s looking at you, Tesla), the House serves several law enforcement units in the area.
Hence the exemption.
Furthermore, House of Harley-Davidson has pledged not to lay off staff, in what is probably a rare move as the economy braces for the incoming crisis. The Milwaukee Business Journal has confirmation of it from president Jeff Binkert, who says in an email that, as long as it’s possible to stay open without putting staff’s health in danger, they will do so.
“Our plan to keep employees working during the coronavirus and why we're so committed to this is as follows: our first concern is our employees, which means we care about their physical health, but also their financial health,” Binkert explains.
As of the time of writing, the House of Harley-Davidson has only operated a 30% reduction in working hours and is recommending that all customers seek an appointment by phone before coming over, or that they solve all issues using other channels, if possible. This includes buying a new bike or assorted merch, or receiving counseling on a variety of issues.
If customers do need to stop by, there’s a curbside pickup and drop-off point available, including for servicing. Handshaking has been forbidden and maintaining at least six feet between people is recommended. For its part, the dealership is taking all measures to sanitize and disinfect the area to prevent infection with the new Coronavirus.
As for why House of Harley-Davidson is an “essential” business, it’s because of its relationship with law enforcement – 16 agencies in total, including the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
