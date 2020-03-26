5 3 Surprising Items Harley-Davidson Sold That You Didn’t Know About

Impeccable 1916 Harley-Davidson Model J With Package Truck Is Up for Grabs

A very rare and equally superb early Harley-Davidson is coming up for auction on April 25, 2020, when, hopefully, the new Coronavirus crisis will have ended. 13 photos



The Model J with Package Truck was sold for new in 1916, one year after



This particular combination of Model J with Package Truck comes with three-speed gearbox and the original electric lighting system offered on the first 1915 models. A Corbin speedometer and gorgeous embossed Harley-Davidson leather luggage set are part of the deal.



With a pale blue body and white wheels, the bike combo comes with brown leather seat – and the luggage set is a complete match in the same shade. Retro Harley-Davidson logos are printed on all four sides of the cargo container.



“Unusually, this machine retains its original and very rare Remy magdyno and its original ‘hand-blown’ headlamp bulb, the latter restored and in working order. We are advised by the vendor that only one other example retains its original electrical system,” Bonhams notes in the description of the listing.



A “last nut and bolt” restoration was performed in 2015 and 2016, which included re-plating all nickel brightwork, repainting the paneling and, perhaps more importantly, overhauling the engine and the rearbox. The Harley-Davidson sports sidecar, which was attached to the Model J in 1920, has also been restored.



