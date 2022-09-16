Starlink Business Dish Available to Residential Users as the High-Performance Hardware

Starlink is praised as the best satellite internet service for the money, with more happy customers added each day. In February, SpaceX launched the Starlink Business, offering improved performance, and is now moving to serve the most demanding residential customers with a similar offer.
Starlink Business hardware features a larger dish antenna able to “see” more satellites and offer higher internet speeds. The better performance does not come cheap, though, with a $2,500 price paid upfront for the hardware and a $500 monthly fee. This is a sizeable increase over the regular $110 monthly fee that Residential tier users pay, which made the Business plan out of reach for all but those who could afford to pay for the optimized service.
With more satellites in the sky and more regions under the Starlink umbrella, SpaceX has moved to offer more to demanding residential users. The Starlink website currently lists a “high-performance” satellite internet kit that residential users can order. The price is still $2,500 for the hardware, but the monthly fee remains the same $110 that residential users usually pay. If you can afford the more expensive antenna, you will have access to faster internet and a better-quality connection for the same monthly fee.
According to the Starlink website, the high-performance hardware kit improves the experience for users living in harsher environments, with very cold or very hot climates. It is also better suited for users in polar (>59 degrees latitude) and equatorial regions with fewer visible satellites. The $2,500 hardware can see 35% more sky, allowing it to connect to more satellites and better serve users with atypical installations, such as unavoidable obstructions.
SpaceX has recently announced that the Starlink satellite service has been extended to all seven continents. This includes Antarctica, where the scientists at McMurdo station can now experience the wonders of fast internet connectivity. Starlink also intends to sign an agreement with Apple to offer direct-to-satellite services to iPhone 14 users.
