Spirit Belfast Is Building the Royal Air Force’s First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft

The UK is getting closer to launching their first fleet of uncrewed fighter aircraft. Team MOSQUITO, comprised of Spirit AeroSystems Belfast, Northrop Grumman and Intrepid Minds, who won the government contract back in January, is working on taking the project to its next phase.
Team MOSQUITO’s task is to develop the Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA), which will fly alongside fighter jets in the Royal Air Force. This will be the UK’s first uncrewed system that is capable of both surveillance and attack, acting as a “loyal wingman” for fighter jets.
As the leader in the project, Spirit Belfast announced that they are advancing the LANCA concept by combining high-tech digital applications with the best manufacturing and design procedures. This includes using a modified version of their “resin transfer infusion” technology, in order to obtain an uncrewed vehicle that is light enough so that it can easily fly at high-speeds.
Also, the future aircraft will be made of composite components, instead of the standard aluminum, for improved fuel efficiency and maintenance.
Northrop Grumman will contribute with their DA/RC (Distributed Autonomy / Responsive Control) technologies that optimize the exchange between the uncrewed aircraft and the military personnel. Their expertise will also help build the flying demonstrator in the least amount of time possible.
Everything else that is related to the avionics system will be covered by Intrepid Minds. Their Adrestia system is already being successfully used in defense and civil applications and will become an important part of the future LANCA.
According to the government’s initial estimate, the full-scale uncrewed combat aircraft is expected by the end of 2023, when the flight test will take place.
Initiated back in 2015, in the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory of UK’s Ministry of Defense, the LANCA project is designed to integrate innovative Combat Air solutions for the Royal Air Force.
We’re excited to have @northropgrumman and @IntrepidMinds on board #TeamMOSQUITO supporting our development of a lightweight aircraft, capable of uncrewed, high-speed flight, for @DefenceHQ. pic.twitter.com/nsA9jBzU8Y— Spirit AeroSystems (@SpiritAero) April 27, 2021