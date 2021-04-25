Switchblade 300 Kamikaze Drone Goes International, U.S. to Have More of Them

Linneaus Garden Monitoring Robot Design Could Be Husqvarna’s Next Big Project

You read that right, a kamikaze drone. That's how we call it, because the U.S. military has a more pretentious name for it: loitering munition.



One of the most widely used suicide drone in the American arsenal is the Switchblade 300. Made by AeroVironment



A number of them have already seen action in conflict zones across the globe, and their number is likely to increase after the company announced it received a $13 million contract for "logistics operation services, such as operator training, flight support and maintenance."



According to



The Switchblade 300 has a range of 10 km (6.2 miles) and can stay in the air for up to 15 minutes. Its usual speed is 63 mph (101 kph), but once it sees you and determines you are ready to be killed, it can dash at speeds of up to 100 mph (160 kph).



According to its maker, the Switchblade is the ultimate killer, as it can be deployed fast and from literally everywhere, and it’s almost impossible to detect in time. Loitering munition generally refers to armed drones that have the capability of stalking their target before plunging in for the kill. They are, if you like, a half-breed between cruise missiles and the drones we know and fear. Unlike missiles though, they are a hell of a lot more patient in waiting for the right moment to strike, and unlike drones they are expendable and for them a successful mission would mean their destruction.One of the most widely used suicide drone in the American arsenal is the Switchblade 300. Made by AeroVironment , it was introduced back in 2012 as a weapons system that can be carried in the backpack and deployed from any location on land, sea and even air.A number of them have already seen action in conflict zones across the globe, and their number is likely to increase after the company announced it received a $13 million contract for “logistics operation services, such as operator training, flight support and maintenance.“According to Army Technology , a deal has also been made for more Switchblades to be delivered to the U.S. Army, but for the first time ever they will be shipped to a foreign (and undisclosed) allied country as well.The Switchblade 300 has a range of 10 km (6.2 miles) and can stay in the air for up to 15 minutes. Its usual speed is 63 mph (101 kph), but once it sees you and determines you are ready to be killed, it can dash at speeds of up to 100 mph (160 kph).According to its maker, the Switchblade is the ultimate killer, as it can be deployed fast and from literally everywhere, and it’s almost impossible to detect in time.

