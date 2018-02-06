Ship Searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Goes Missing for Three Days

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is yet to be solved, nearly four years after it happened. Search for possible wreckage is still ongoing, even if the subject dropped from public attention for quite some time.

Despite the cost and the logistics involved so far, the 227 passengers and 12 crew remain missing. Attention on the subject peaked again after news of a strange occurrence surfaced. According to reports, Seabed Constructor, a construction ship hired to search for the remains of the Boeing 777-200ER, disappeared from tracking systems on January 31, after its Automatic Identification System (AIS) became inactive.Part of the mystery soon cleared, as the vessel resurfaced three days later, on its way to a refueling stop in Australia, where it is supposed to arrive on February 8. There are however several questions remaining about the ships whereabouts and motives for turning off its AIS, as it reappeared outside its assigned search area and, according to The Guardian , provided no explanation for the behavior.The Malaysian government was also blamed for not accounting for the ship's missing three days. Adding even a tiny hint of mystery to the subject gives birth to a series of conspiracy theories among family members of those onboard flight MH370. Those theories range from the search for a sunken treasure to rogue captain or a malfunction of the AIS transponder.The Seabed Constructor started its mission on January 21 and, by the contract signed with the Malaysian government, will receive a $55 million if it finds the plane within 90 days.Flight MH370 disappeared from radars on 8 March 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport. Less than an hour after it took off, it vanished from radar screens and became the biggest mystery in aviation history.The search that ensued was also record-breaking, with 19 vessels and 345 sorties by military aircraft being dispatched to find the Boeing. The operation became the most expensive search in aviation history, estimated at over $112 million.Despite the cost and the logistics involved so far, the 227 passengers and 12 crew remain missing.