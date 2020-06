Ladies and gentlemen drivers, before we zoom in on the aero bits that were pixel-fitted to this Daytona Coupe , we need to briefly revisit the days of the original.On July 4, 1965, a machine put together by a group of Californian speed devils gave America its first FIA manufacturer road racing title and we're talking about the racecar that brought us here. The Shelby Daytona Coupe had made its racing debut just one year before, born out of Carroll Shelby's ambition to one-up Ferrari in the GT class, developed by designer Pete Brock and tested by Ken Miles (it’s only normal for many of these details to sound familiar ).Long story short, the Shelby Cobra was successful as a road car, but it needed a top to shave off some of the drag for the generous Mulsanne straight at Le Mans, so this is where it all started.As for the Type 65 suffix the artist responsible for this work added (more on this below), this shows us we're actually looking at the 1965 World Championship Daytona Coupe top-tier replica built by Massachusetts-based Factory Five Racing, which is one of the best out there.This wasn't selected by accident. After all, Pete Broke himself approves of the said specialist's work - with only six originals and no "production" model being brought to the world, the said replica is a more reasonable way of getting behind the wheel of such an icon.And while the Factory Five recreation conceals modern engineering under a body shaped to perfectly resemble the original, pixel master spoon334 added contemporary aero tricks to the mélange.It all starts with a widebody kit and since we're talking about an evolution of the Cobra, these samples of the artist's imagination seem only fitting.Up front, we are greeted by a piece resembling an air dam that evolved into a full apron, carbon splitter included. Oh, and there's no reason to fret about not being able to access the engine, this is the land of pixels, so details like this can be arranged.Now, unlike Factory Five's Type 65 Coupe-R, a full competition chassis monster with an addiction for downforce (you'll find both versions of the replica in the gallery above), this digital toy doesn't have a massive wing strapped to its posterior, making due with a transparent wickerbill.Nevertheless, the stick-to-the-ground duties are handled using side skirt extensions that appear to pack a balanced profile, along with a generously-sized rear diffuser that seems to have "racetrack" written all over it.PS: As you can tell from the attention to details showcased by this project, the said artist has been working his magic for quite a while. For instance, here's his rabbit-out-of-a-hat stunt involving a humble 1960s family vehicle turned muscle car.