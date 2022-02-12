Russian Military’s Smart Parachute Can Deliver Essential Cargo in Autonomous Mode

More on this:

1 Airbus Releases BelugaST Into the Wild, All Willing and Able Can Now Use One

2 MC-130J Commandos Gang Up for 1st SOS Flight of the Flock, They’re Impressive Beasts

3 Big Ugly Fat Fella Fueling Over the Desert Is Not Something That Goes by Unnoticed

4 Defiant Helicopter Hiding in the Trees Is Something We Should Get Used To

5 Forget the Corsair, This is the Real Most Important Navy Plane of WW2