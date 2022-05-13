Russian Bank Magnate’s Limited-Edition Superyacht Is Hiding in Plain Sight

The “hunt” for Russian-owned oligarchs revealed some surprises about the ownership of pleasure crafts that have been mostly secretive until now. But some of them are hiding in plain sight. Sea Rhapsody is a well-known luxury charter yacht, and it used that advantage to find a refuge despite the sanctions against its owner, a powerful banker.
Andrey Kostin’s connection to Kremlin is much more obvious than that of other sanctioned oligarchs. As the president and chair of the state-owned VTB Bank, and a member of the supreme council of the United Russia political party, he is not only wealthy but also powerful. Among other things, VTB is the title sponsor of the Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi. Passionate about luxury toys himself, Kostin owns two private jets and a superyacht.
Sea Rhapsody is no ordinary yacht. It’s a limited-edition Amels 212, with an exterior by Tim Heywood and an interior by Winch Design. A 215-foot (65.5 meters) white beast, it has not one but two owner’s suites, plus four other cabins that can accommodate up to eight guests. Its opulent décor, using precious materials, was based on the owner’s love for Asia, according to Damen Yachting.
Despite being a decade old, Sea Rhapsody is still one of the most expensive charter yachts on the market, with weekly rates of over $500,000. A raised jacuzzi on the sundeck, a grand piano in the main salon, a modern gym, and an al-fresco dining area on the upper deck are some of its highlights.
In addition to an extensive range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km) it’s described as “the only large superyacht that is a designated ‘safe place’ in the Seychelles.” That’s exactly its last known location, since Kostin was placed on the list of targeted oligarchs.
According to media sources, it traveled more than 2,000 nautical miles (2,300 miles/3,700 km) to get there, after which it went dark. So, unlike other pleasure crafts that scrambled to find safe hiding places, the Sea Rhapsody is right where it would be expected to be, yet perfectly safe. Except that instead of a high-class vacation boat, it’s now just another infamous oligarch-owned luxury toy, with an uncertain future.
