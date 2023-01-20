Royal Navy Turns a Norwegian Commercial Vessel Into a Subsea Surveillance Beast

One quick look at this bizarre seaworthy machine will tell you that it’s nothing like the military ships we’re used to admiring in the UK Royal Navy’s fleet. That’s because it was a simple workhorse for commercial underwater operations. Until now. The Royal Navy is ready to strip it of its former identity, give it a military look, a military name, and most importantly, top-notch surveillance capabilities.
The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) is the uniformed civilian branch of the Naval Service. It’s basically the logistics unit that provides operational support for the Navy’s mission. The vessels in this fleet typically deal with things like disaster relief, counter-piracy, and counter-narcotics.
But there’s another operational aspect that, according to Royal Navy officials, is becoming increasingly important due to the current instability in Europe – the protection of key infrastructure. This includes telecommunication cables in the seabed, as well as oil and gas pipelines.
The matter is so serious that the UK has decided to launch its first-ever ship that would be entirely dedicated to protecting these vital assets. Officially a subsea surveillance ship, it won’t be built from scratch, but created through the conversion of a commercial vessel.
There will be two of these new types of ships, expected to enter service within RFA as soon as this Summer. And the first one has already arrived at the location of its transformation - the Cammell Laird yard in Birkenhead.
This is the Topaz Tangaroa, an offshore support vessel that was built in Norway four years ago, and operated by Topaz Energy and Marine until now.
A massive 321-foot (98 meters) platform, the Topaz Tangaroa reveals a giant working deck of 1,000 square meters/10,763 square feet (equal to about five tennis courts). You also can’t miss its helipad and heavy-duty crane. What can’t be seen from a distance is the vessel’s “moon pool,” a vertical opening in the center of its hull, through which robot submersibles are easily launched.
Fitted with diesel-electric propulsion, the commercial vessel was also designed for low fuel consumption, according to its builder, which is always a plus for extensive operations at sea.
Over the next months, the Topaz Tangaroa will change its appearance (which includes switching to a gray color) and will be fitted with military equipment. Once ready, it will officially become the first of the two new Multi-Role Oceanographic Survey (MROS) vessels, and will kick off training with the RFA.
The ship’s undersea surveillance systems and warfare systems will be operated by up to 60 Royal Navy experts, in addition to the approximately 24 RFA sailors onboard – a large crew for a massive ship.
Its future military name wasn’t officially confirmed, but it’s rumored to be RFA Proteus. Until it’s confirmed, seeing this new Royal Navy ship out at sea this summer is certainly something to look forward to.
