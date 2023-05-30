'Rodent' Toyota GR Yaris Has the Same Output as a McLaren 750S. That's 741 HP!

The news of the mind-blowing black pocket rocket comes from Sydney-based automotive customization shop Powertune Australia, and they did it for RØDE, a local audio technology company. And they also have proof to back up the claims!
The Toyota GR Yaris performance-focused version of the XP210 Yaris subcompact hatchback may be the smallest offering in the top street division of the company's Gazoo Racing (GR) alongside the GR86, GR Corolla, and GR Supra. But it's also the nastiest if it wants to because the pocket-sized three-door hot hatchback has GR-Four AWD, a six-speed manual transmission, and a crazy 1.6-liter turbo three-cylinder engine rocking between 257 and 268 hp, depending on the region.
Oh, and let us not forget one crucial detail – it is produced according to WRC homologation rules. All in all, it's a pocket-sized blast of energy that should not be trifled with. And its potential is so much more than it meets the eye. From an EOM standpoint, Toyota made that clear when they took the 1.6-liter three-cylinder and uprated the tune to 300 horsepower for the fresher GR Corolla compact Hot Hatch sibling.
But, as it turns out, the aftermarket realm is even more imaginative and ready to break the boundaries. Not once, not even twice, but almost three times compared to the stock HP count. Thus, let us meet with Sydney-based automotive customization shop Powertune Australia and their latest creation, a 'Rodent' GR Yaris prepared especially for RØDE, a local audio technology company specializing in microphones and related accessories.
And we are not sure how many dBs (decibels) their stuff can withstand, but their new 'Rodent' GR Yaris will be a handful when hitting the right tunes at 741 horsepower. Yep, you read that right! Someone – Powertune Australia – upgraded the Toyota GR Yaris for someone else – RØDE – to about the same power levels as the all-new McLaren 750S! And that is not all, as they have the dyno proof to back the crazy claims. So, the readings show 740.9 horsepower at 8,117 rpm, almost three times the OEM power level of a stock GR Yaris.
Of course, right now, there are many more questions than answers: how much have the companies invested in this build, what upgrades were used, how much time can the little mill withstand the additional stress, and much more. Alas, we must stay on our toes because the tuner says, "This little 1.6-liter three-cylinder weapon is absolutely loving its new power, and it's now time to have a crack at the dragstrip to back up the numbers." Hopefully, by the time they post some impressive quarter-mile dragstrip ETs and trap speeds, they will also have a nice little video prepared to let us hear the voice of the little rascal!
Oh, and let us not forget one crucial detail – it is produced according to WRC homologation rules. All in all, it's a pocket-sized blast of energy that should not be trifled with. And its potential is so much more than it meets the eye. From an EOM standpoint, Toyota made that clear when they took the 1.6-liter three-cylinder and uprated the tune to 300 horsepower for the fresher GR Corolla compact Hot Hatch sibling.
But, as it turns out, the aftermarket realm is even more imaginative and ready to break the boundaries. Not once, not even twice, but almost three times compared to the stock HP count. Thus, let us meet with Sydney-based automotive customization shop Powertune Australia and their latest creation, a 'Rodent' GR Yaris prepared especially for RØDE, a local audio technology company specializing in microphones and related accessories.
And we are not sure how many dBs (decibels) their stuff can withstand, but their new 'Rodent' GR Yaris will be a handful when hitting the right tunes at 741 horsepower. Yep, you read that right! Someone – Powertune Australia – upgraded the Toyota GR Yaris for someone else – RØDE – to about the same power levels as the all-new McLaren 750S! And that is not all, as they have the dyno proof to back the crazy claims. So, the readings show 740.9 horsepower at 8,117 rpm, almost three times the OEM power level of a stock GR Yaris.
Of course, right now, there are many more questions than answers: how much have the companies invested in this build, what upgrades were used, how much time can the little mill withstand the additional stress, and much more. Alas, we must stay on our toes because the tuner says, "This little 1.6-liter three-cylinder weapon is absolutely loving its new power, and it's now time to have a crack at the dragstrip to back up the numbers." Hopefully, by the time they post some impressive quarter-mile dragstrip ETs and trap speeds, they will also have a nice little video prepared to let us hear the voice of the little rascal!