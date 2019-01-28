Robert Downey Jr's Ford Mustang Boss 302 Meets Dodge Charger Evolution in Pomona

This past weekend, the Californian city of Pomona hosted its yearly Grand National Roadster show, one of the longest running indoor car shows in the world and the place to be if you’re all about souped-up, beefed up, insanely powerful cars and hot rods.

Not a sight one often comes across. Sorry we nearly missed them. It is very tricky to say which of the around 500 vehicles on display at the event is the most exciting to look at, especially because there’s only a handful of tuning companies that advertise their products to the global media, outside of their intended segment or Pomona’s Fairplex.And that’s a shame because if they were, you’d see more of these thrilling machines on this here website.Luckily, from time to time we get a break. Enter the 1970 Dodge Charger Evolution and 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, tweaked by an American company that goes by the name of SpeedKore; machines that had both original body and soul yanked from under them and got converted into what you see here.The 1970 Dodge Charger Evolution uses an SRT Demon -sourced 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine forced into spitting 966 horsepower to the rear wheels. It also uses a full-carbon fiber body on the outside and a 14-point roll cage on the inside.The 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, commissioned in 2016 by Iron Man – sorry, Robert Downey Jr. - is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 Aluminator engine of unspecified powersupplied by Ford Performance. As a cape – sorry, armor suit – the car wears carbon fiber hood, fenders, bumpers, deck lid, chin spoiler, and quarter extensions.It is not the two cars’ first public appearance, as the Charger was shown at 2018’s SEMA show, and the Boss 302 a year before at the same event. But this time the two were side by side, on display at the Grand National Roadster show this past weekend.Not a sight one often comes across. Sorry we nearly missed them.