Police Giving Away Apple AirTags as Car Thefts Go Out of Control

AirTags have become super-powerful tools to keep track of valuables, and the NYPD seems to know this very well. Law enforcement is now recommending Apple’s tracker as a must-have weapon in the fight against a surge in car thefts, with the New York authorities even giving away the device to local drivers.
Apple launched the AirTag specifically to let customers keep track of their belongings. With a small form factor that allows it to be attached to car keys or be planted virtually anywhere, Apple’s AirTag can connect to a master iPhone using nearby smartphones.
Because it’s part of the Find My network, AirTags use the Internet connection of surrounding iPhones to transmit its location to the owner. Thanks to a removable CR2032 battery, it doesn’t need to be recharged, so it can work without interruption for up to one year.
Once planted into a vehicle, the AirTag can track the location and let the owner see it in real time. As such, if the car gets stolen, an iPhone is all you need to see where the vehicle is going.
The NYPD says car thefts have gone out of control in certain regions, such as Castle Hill, Soundview, and Parkchester. The number of stolen vehicles in these areas increased by no less than 548 percent. Hyundai and Kia models are particularly targeted by criminals due to an exploit that went viral on TikTok.
The NYPD chief tweeted a video to demonstrate how owners can secure their vehicles with AirTags. The video shows that AirTags allow law enforcement to determine the location of a car in real time. The tweet reveals that the police can deploy additional tools to recover a stolen vehicle, including drones and StarChase technology. Officers only need the location of the car, the police say, and the AirTag is a cheap way to provide it.
Apple sells an AirTag for $29 in the United States. A 4-device pack is available for $99. The NYPD, however, will give away 500 devices to car owners in the aforementioned areas specifically to target the uptick in car thefts in these regions.
Whether or not this idea would work is something that remains to be seen. AirTags come with anti-stalking protections, so someone with an iPhone in the pocket would be notified that a tracker is moving with them. In other words, a thief would figure out in a matter of minutes that an AirTag is installed in the car.
Furthermore, an Android application released by Apple on the Google Play Store gives users the option to scan for nearby AirTags. Of course, the app was specifically developed with a good purpose in mind, as it helps Android users determine if anyone planted an AirTag in their cars with bad intentions, such as stalking.
The 21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag. #GSD pic.twitter.com/fTfk8p4lye— NYPD Chief of Department (@NYPDChiefOfDept) April 30, 2023