Pickup Truck Falls 70 Feet off Overpass, Somehow Lands on Its Wheels

The truck fell no fewer than 70 feet (21 meters) onto westbound I-94, and according to Fox6 Milwaukee , authorities found the driver conscious and breathing. In fact, the man was treated at a nearby hospital only for minor injuries and was even able to exit the wreck on his own two feet.We just have to point out how incredibly lucky he was that the truck landed on its wheels, and not upside down, on its side, nose first, or even just on two wheels. It basically landed in the only manner possible for it to absorb some of the shock from the impact. What are the odds of that? It’s not like a piece of toast landing butter-side down.In any case, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said two bystanders were initially present at the scene, providing the truck driver with medical aid.While we can only speculate as to why the driver lost control in the first place (the conditions were obviously slippery), we can’t help but wonder how many other similar accidents could have been avoided had somebody plowed all the snow away from the edge of those respective bridges and ramps.Of course, some would say that clearing those roadways is no easy task, seen as how that snow has to eventually end up somewhere, which could potentially mean performing multiple passes just to clear one side of the road.In the end, it would be worth it, though, because you really can’t put a price on safety, and when road conditions are slippery , snowbanks pose a real threat, especially on a bridge or any type of high-clearing road.