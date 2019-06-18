People Bring Horses and Ashes of Dead Relatives to Test Drives Because Why Not

Buying a car is a rare event for most of us, as in we don’t do that every day. That means a test drive meant to tilt the balance is a worth-remembering event. And at times not only for the buyer.
As part of their jobs, people selling cars are faced with the quirks on countless individuals, and at times they even have to deal with the strange items people bring along to such events
Some of these items are a lot stranger than others, as they far exceed the desire of having a lucky charm along when making an important decision such as buying a car.
In a list of things car buyers bring to test drives, compiled by automotive shopping site CarGurus we can find anything from musical instruments to live animals and even more.
Apparently, the most common practice among buyers is bringing pets along for a test drive. In this category, the list includes a horse, a 12-foot snake, parrots, fish, or cats.
Those who make a living in the music industry seem to have a hard time parting ways with the tools of their trade and they bring along accordions, cellos, double bass and even drum kits.
For some of the items listed by the organization there is however no excuse, or at least not one we could comprehend. In their investigation, CarGurus found that sometimes people bring with them the ashes of dead relatives, mattresses, lucky eggs, rifles, slippers or even a truncheon, you know, just in case the dealer needs a beating.
According to the people behind the research, the list was compiled based on a survey conducted at “thousands of used car dealers” in the United Kingdom. The objects listed have been brought by people to test drives in the past twelve months.
