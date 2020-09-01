Patrick Dempsey Keeps Giving Away Porsches, This Time a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Is Here: Modern and Less Opulent, but Just as Luxurious

Doing a good deed should provide enough satisfaction on its own, but just in case you're in need of some extra motivation, there's this: Patrick Dempsey is giving away another Porsche, if you donate to his charity.



Earlier this year, Dempsey headlined another fundraiser for the Center, this time giving away a Patrick Dempsey, an avid Porsche fan and the actor most fans will refer to as Dr. McDreamy after his long and popular stint on Grey’s Anatomy, is doing his part to raise money and awareness for his Dempsey Center. The Dempsey center is a non-profit organization that offers palliative treatment to cancer patients and counseling both for them and their families.Because the foundation doesn’t charge for any of its services, which include anything from massage therapy and support / counseling groups, to fitness classes, it supports itself through donations. This is where you and your maybe-hopefully-future Porsche come in.For as little as $10, you could have 100 chances of winning a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet . You can donate as much money as you want, but the idea is that, the more you give away, the more chances you have of being the winner of the car.And the car isn’t the only big prize. Part of the package is a date with McDreamy himself, whom you will take on a drive in your new car in Malibu sometime in the fall of 2021. Omaze , Dempsey’s partner in this campaign, will cover flying and accommodation costs for you, and even taxes and shipping for the Porsche. To make the offer even more enticing, they’re throwing in $20,000 in cash – literally throwing it in, inside the trunk of the Porsche.You know what they say, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This kind of prize at an online raffle sounds like a (Mc)dream come true, and this should give you an idea of the actual chances you have at winning. But it never hurts to give it a try, especially since it’s for such an amazing cause.Earlier this year, Dempsey headlined another fundraiser for the Center, this time giving away a Taycan Turbo

