Panasonic Considering Kansas or Oklahoma for Its 4680 Battery Cell Factory

Panasonic is set to build a new battery plant in the U.S., and the company is currently evaluating the best position for the new facility. Currently, as reports claim, Kansas or Oklahoma are the top states being evaluated for the new plant's location, but the decision is far from being final.
We already know that Panasonic has made an agreement with Tesla to make 4680 cells for the company's Cybertruck in 2023. Initially, Panasonic will make the new battery cells in Japan, at its factory in Wakayama. To be specific, production is set to begin in March 2023, when the new fiscal year will commence.
Once the North American factory should in up and running, which should happen by 2024, the company will also make the new type of battery in the U.S., although the state where the factory will be located is still undecided, as the company has just begun its research process on the matter.
Panasonic has a long history with Tesla, as the American marque's first vehicles were made using cells from the Japanese company. As its production ramped up, Tesla began acquiring batteries from suppliers like LG Energy Solution or CATL (Contemporary Amerex Technology Co.).
Now, as Reuters noted, Panasonic has already sent out 4680 battery cell samples to Tesla. The cells in question come in a new format, which is larger than the one currently used, but also comes with lower costs, improved range, and a tab-less design. After the elements above are put together, the new type of cell is better than the current ones in every way, or at least, so it seems.
The name of the new kind of battery cell describes its format, which is millimeters wide and 80 millimeters (about 3.15 in) tall. As a comparison, an AA battery for domestic use, which you might have around your house, is almost 50 millimeters (about 1.97 in), while its diameter is about 14 mm (ca. 0.55 in).
The coolest thing about these new cells is that they can be retrofitted into existing Tesla platforms, and not just be installed in models that have yet to be launched. It is worth noting that Panasonic already makes EV battery cells in Nevada, but
