Panasonic Will Only Produce 4680 Cells for Tesla by 2023

After Reuters revealed that the Tesla Cybertruck would only be manufactured by March 2023, Tesla fans started trying to change the subject. They share “leaked” images of the prototype, insist that Pepsico will get Semi units soon, that the Model Y with 4680 cells will soon be ready, etc. A new report from Asia Nikkei denies all that: Panasonic will only make 4680 batteries by 2023.

6 photos