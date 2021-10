Packard Plant Drama Continues as Iconic Auto Site for Sale Again in Detroit

Once the plant closed in 1958, a number of other businesses operated on the premises or rented it for storage until the late 1990s. During the 1990s a number the buildings were used to hold "underground" raves and techno parties.Now it seems Packard plant property may have a new owner by the end of this year. In the latest news concerning the decades-long plan to revitalize the abandoned site, The Detroit News is reporting that the current owner, Peruvian developer Fernando Palazuelo, is hoping he can sell the site during the next several months. Palazuelo bought the complex from Wayne County for just $405,000 at a tax foreclosure auction in 2003, and during 2017, the developer broke ground on a project aimed at redeveloping the plant for mixed-use. After the initial cleanup, the plant’s iconic bridge collapsed in 2019, and last year, Palazuelo abandoned his plans entirely.Larry Emmons, a senior managing director for real-estate firm Newmark, says there are developers interested with potential users on board to purchase the site. The property now consists of two 20-acre sites and has a current asking price of $5 million.For many years, the plant and grounds were left to vandals and scrappers and the site became notorious for its condition and its popularity as a subject of interest to photographers and ‘urbex’ explorers Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Philip Levine, one of my personal touchstones as a writer, understood Detroit and factory work in a way many have before him but could not articulate. This was always one of my favorites from him, and it seems particularly relevant in light of the latest news about the Packard Plant.- by Philip LevineThe gates are chained, the barbed-wire fencing stands,An iron authority against the snow,And this grey monument to common senseResists the weather. Fears of idle hands,Of protest, men in league, and of the slowCorrosion of their minds, still charge this fence.Beyond, through broken windows one can seeWhere the great presses paused between their strokesAnd thus remain, in air suspended, caughtIn the sure margin of eternity.The cast-iron wheels have stopped; one counts the spokesWhich movement blurred, the struts inertia fought,And estimates the loss of human power,Experienced and slow, the loss of years,The gradual decay of dignity.Men lived within these foundries, hour by hour;Nothing they forged outlived the rusted gearsWhich might have served to grind their eulogy.