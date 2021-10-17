One of the Rarest AMG Model in History is Actually a Minivan: The Mercedes-Benz R 63 AMG

In the early 2000s, MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) gained a lot of attention and popularity amongst large families who sought the ultimate practicality. The small A- and B-Class fulfilled this role quite well but, in 2005, Mercedes-Benz (MB) went a step further and created the W251 R-Class, a large-sized minivan-like 4-door vehicle that shared its platform with the ML- and GL-Class large SUVs.