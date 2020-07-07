Number of EV Home Charging Points to Explode in the Coming Years

The United Kingdom is one of the few countries around the world to have announced plans to completely ban the sales of new gasoline and diesel cars. The decision is expected to come into effect in 2035.
That’s 15 years from now, and since humans usually don’t plan that far into the future at an individual level, the move could be easily considered a faraway dream, or nightmare, depending where you stand on the matter.
But perhaps unconsciously Brits have already jumped on board the change train. According to industry data, the electric vehicle market (that includes plug-in hybrids, not only BEVs) jumped by 132 percent in the year to May 2020, while sales of pure ICE cars have dropped by 66 (gasoline) and 54 (diesel) percent. We’re pretty sure the current health crisis is at least partially responsible for those numbers, but still…
Seeing how interest in electrified cars is already growing, a company that specializes in installing home charging points is making a prediction that by 2025 there will be at least 350,000 homes across the UK fitted with the technology. The company, called Andersen, is making this prediction based on current installation rates – as a side note, there are now roughly 120,000 home chargers in the UK.
“Over the past three months, pollution has fallen in our cities and we’ve enjoyed the cleanest air we’ve had in decades, and it’s inspired many to rethink the way they get around. We’re seeing people vote with their feet – as they make the switch to an electric car, bike or scooter,” said in a statement Jerome Faissat, Commercial Director of Andersen.
“Going electric is more than an ethical choice. It’s a choice to embrace the future. Our message is clear: If we work together, we can help encourage take up of electric vehicles and make our communities cleaner and safer.”
Although there is no official prediction for the other countries, it's likely the British trend will be felt all over the world.
