Next-Generation Traffic Lights Envisioned With Smart Features, Real-Time Updates

While the universal traffic light design that the entire planet currently uses (still) does its job very well, there are experts who believe that this critical component of today’s traffic should be updated to align with the modern world that we live in and therefore get smarter capabilities to help increase their efficiency.
A design concept created by Moscow-based Art Lebedev and the UOMP Industrial Design Center envisions a new generation of traffic lights, this time using a smart approach that could eventually improve the traffic flow without dramatically stepping away from the current form factor.
The first traffic light concept uses a similar design with the current one already installed everywhere across the world, only that it turns to pictograms to make the information they display easier to notice.
In theory, this would also address people with color vision disorders, while at the same time simplify intersections with an all-in-one approach. The same traffic light can be used to display various information, including even information like road construction and other warnings drivers need to be aware of.
With a vertical design that would employ a smart display, this model should easily be able to replace the current traffic lights, the concept designers explain.
The second idea proposes a square traffic light whose purpose is to double as an interactive road sign. So in addition to the typical red and green lights, they would also show additional information, like stop signs and other restrictions.
In theory, these proposals could indeed replace the existing traffic lights in the long term, but it goes without saying they could end up becoming rather confusing for drivers who’ve been used to the current approach for decades.
In addition, the cost of installing such smart traffic lights could also be pretty high, especially given they rely on high-quality screens, as well as extra hardware to let them adapt to the live traffic conditions, including cameras and 5G modules.
But overall, a smart approach for the traffic lights certainly has its own place in the digital world we live in, so sooner or later, authorities across the world should start exploring such ideas to improve the traffic flow in their communities.
The first traffic light concept uses a similar design with the current one already installed everywhere across the world, only that it turns to pictograms to make the information they display easier to notice.
In theory, this would also address people with color vision disorders, while at the same time simplify intersections with an all-in-one approach. The same traffic light can be used to display various information, including even information like road construction and other warnings drivers need to be aware of.
With a vertical design that would employ a smart display, this model should easily be able to replace the current traffic lights, the concept designers explain.
The second idea proposes a square traffic light whose purpose is to double as an interactive road sign. So in addition to the typical red and green lights, they would also show additional information, like stop signs and other restrictions.
In theory, these proposals could indeed replace the existing traffic lights in the long term, but it goes without saying they could end up becoming rather confusing for drivers who’ve been used to the current approach for decades.
In addition, the cost of installing such smart traffic lights could also be pretty high, especially given they rely on high-quality screens, as well as extra hardware to let them adapt to the live traffic conditions, including cameras and 5G modules.
But overall, a smart approach for the traffic lights certainly has its own place in the digital world we live in, so sooner or later, authorities across the world should start exploring such ideas to improve the traffic flow in their communities.