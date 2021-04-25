Smart Pedestrian Crossing Uses Cameras and AI to Control Traffic Lights

Smart traffic lights have been around for a while, but British company Now Wireless has come up with a new invention that's supposed to make pedestrian crossings as convenient as possible.



First and foremost, the crossing relies on data provided by cameras, which can detect road crossers from up to 15 meters away. Once approaching pedestrians are detected, the system sends a signal to an AI-based system which then uses machine learning to determine the intentions of the people heading towards a junction.



If it indeed detects that a specific number of people wants to cross the road, the system can then look into a series of rules, which can be customized according to the need of the local authorities and the requirements of traffic managers, to change the traffic lights.



“We can assist traffic managers program their traffic lights to change accordingly to pre-set requirements. A number of parameters can be put in place to best meet specific requirements for individual crossings. For example, the lights can change when a specific amount of time elapses, if the camera identifies a single person is waiting or to change in a shorter time if a large number of people are standing,” the Now Wireless explains in a press release, also embedded below.



The best thing is that this new



