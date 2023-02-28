New Qualcomm Chip Upgrades Car Navigation With Super-Precise Location Engine

Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform is Qualcomm’s big bet in the automotive industry, as the chip promises significant upgrades in terms of power efficiency and latency.
Announced at MWC this week, the platform is supposed to be the most advanced modem-RF system available in the automotive industry.
Needless to say, it runs on 5G power, but one of the most important capabilities is support for satellite communications. Connectivity and communications should now be technically possible even in remote areas, with certain safety systems, such as eCall, to provide permanent support.
The new chip runs on quad-core power with a maximum of 200 MHz of aggregated network bandwidth. In plain English, this means drivers will be provided with faster connections to online services, while also supporting new-generation technology like autonomous driving.
The new platform also allows for faster Internet connections inside the vehicle. The chip should be able to provide up to 1GB per second, so in theory, you should be able to turn your car into a hotspot and allow everybody to enjoy high-speed Internet wherever you go.
This is a big achievement, especially as the trend seems to be the conversion of the car interior into a living room on wheels. Fast Internet is becoming a must-have, and Qualcomm seems ready to power all critical systems, including connected services.
The location engine built into the new platform is good news in terms of navigation capabilities. The location accuracy is significantly improved, and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see why this is huge news. Emergency services, autonomous driving, and navigation will benefit from precise location data. Qualcomm says its chip paves the way for upgrades for additional services, such as HD maps and automated valet parking.
The new platform is projected to become available for automakers later this year, but a pilot program has already started. Several global automakers are testing the new chips as we speak, Qualcomm says, but no specifics have been provided on this front.
The Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2 platform moves the industry a step closer to a concept that’s rapidly gaining traction. The ultra-low latency means connected services are capable of delivering even better performance and faster responses, including here not only the likes of media streaming but also navigation software bundled with the vehicle.
At the same time, the mix of faster Internet and reduced latency serves as an opportunity for cloud gaming to gain more traction in the automotive sector. NVIDIA is one of the companies that are trying to expand the concept of gaming in a car, and the new platform should theoretically allow for a faster connection with no delays, especially when the experience is running in the cloud.
