NASA’s 1965 Bell UH-1H Helicopter Can Be Yours at the Right Price

More on this:

1 This Chinook Helicopter Dropping Off a Humvee Is a Dramatic DIY Model

2 Mi-8 Helicopter Landing at -46°C Is the Coolest Thing in a Long Time

3 Defiant X Is the Army Black Hawk of the Future

4 Have Radio, Will Broadcast: Man Taps into Police, Airport Frequencies from Home

5 This 1951 Bell 47 Helicopter Was in MASH, Then Went On to Count Cattle