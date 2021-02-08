NASA’s 1965 Bell UH-1H Helicopter Can Be Yours at the Right Price

Also known as the Huey, the Bell UH-1 is often considered the number one military helicopter out there, having already proved what its capability in several conflicts.
Its first big challenge was Vietnam, where Huey helicopters have been used by the American army for various purposes, especially as it’s a versatile machine that’s up to everything, from air assault to carrying soldiers and ammunition.
If these few words are enough to get you excited, well, here’s the good news. A NASA-operated UH-1H is listed for sale by Heli-X, and you can be the one to fly it home for the right price.
First and foremost, the helicopter is located in Colleyville, Texas, and if required, it can be shipped with a series of upgrades, according to the listing.
The airframe has a total time of 5682.2 hours, while the T53-L-13B engine has 970 hours on the clock. The equipment list includes everything from the pilot and copilot ICS controllers, a Garmin transponder with ADS-B out, to dual controls, copilot instruments, and a new battery.
As standard, the UH-1H was pretty much the same as the UH-1D, but the biggest difference was the new engine, whose purpose was specifically to allow the transportation of up to 13 people. Therefore, 1H came with a single Lycoming T53-L-13B with 1,400 shaft horsepower (shp), whereas the UH-1D was originally powered by a Lycoming T53-L-11 engine. An upgraded Nighthawk model featured some military goodies, too, including a landing light and an M134 7.62mm gun.
On the other hand, the UH-1H is believed to be one of the most popular models ever released, especially because it allowed for carrying a bigger load. Its production has eventually taken place in Taiwan and Turkey too.
If all of the above makes you drool over the Bell UH-1H, you can have NASA’s very own example for just $874,500, with some financing options also offered by the dealer.
