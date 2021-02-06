This Chinook Helicopter Dropping Off a Humvee Is a Dramatic DIY Model

Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook is an aircraft that no longer needs any introduction, as it has already proved what it’s capable of in the countless years in service for the U.S. Army and international defense forces.
After being upgraded on several occasions with new-generation technology, the Chinook ended up featuring an advanced digital cockpit with more information on the surroundings and advanced autopilot systems, a flight control feature to deal with limited visibility, such as in desert storms, a new airframe for better stability, and advanced cargo handling to carry pretty much everything.
And speaking of carrying everything, a sling-loaded Humvee is what the creator of the toy model you see embedded below has thought of when building a Chinook replica that looks impressive, to say the least.
While it’s basically just a Chinook model, the attention paid to details is what deserves all the praises, especially thanks to the spinning rotors.
And in case you think the whole thing is rocket science, well, it’s not, and this is the reason we said this fits the DIY model description. Sure, it won’t be easy, but it’s totally doable because it all comes down to one secret little thing.
The ropes that are supposed to be used for dropping off the Humvee are very likely made of metal wire, so in theory, they are not only sustaining the helicopter, but also providing the power for the rotors. So whoever created this model used a very smart approach to hide all the wires needed to put the rotors in motion, all while keeping the entire build as clean as possible.
Of course, there are things that need to be improved, there’s no doubt about that, but on the other hand, it’s one of the coolest models of a Chinook we can actually build at home with the right skills and resources. And eventually, don’t be too surprised if such a “toy” ends up selling at a pretty hefty price, so if you’re into such projects, nothing stops you from becoming an entrepreneur.
