Mercedes GLC-Class Black Bison Tuned by Wald Has a Nose Implant

21 Jul 2018, 15:45 UTC ·
by
Remember how Mercedes used to be so proud of its F1 victories that it put funny noses on the SLK and SLR sports cars? Well, just like leg warmers, the style is making an unwelcome comeback.
Japanese tuner Wald International has a particular look it applies to all its body kits, so specific that it's become predictable. Perhaps for that reason or because this is their first Mercedes SUV, they changed things up with the GLC-Class.

Now, this is an extremely popular model, among the most popular in its class all over the world. The custom parts market around it is huge. However, we don't see this style catching on. But the funny thing is that other than Brabus, you have no other choices.

The Black Bison GLC-Class is very good at standing out. At the front, the model has a brand new bumper with revised mesh grilles and the F1-inspired chin spoiler that rises in the middle. Of course, you're not going to get downforce like in a race car going 300 km/h, but that's never the point.

Also, the SUV in our photos has been equipped with the Panamericana grille, which is specific to the GLC 63 models but can be retrofitted to regular models as well.

The Japanese kit also comes with side skirts and a striking rear apron which works itself around a set of square quad exhaust tips and a center stop light. Two different wheelsets are presented, developed in-house and tailored to the GLC.

Other than that, the only other thing they messed with is the tint of the windows. The strange thing is that it's listed as only being available the Wald Great China distributor. What kind of engines do they have there, only 2-liter ones, right? And yes, the kit also fits the GLC Coupe, though that's hardly surprising.
