Mercedes-Benz Shows Networked Child Seat with Life Signs Monitor

When it showed the GLE-based Experimental Safety Vehicle at the convention with the same name in the Netherlands, Mercedes-Benz introduced an evolved child seat that takes full advantage of the carmaker’s Pre-Safe suite of technologies. 5 photos



Called Pre-Safe Child, the new seat is supposed to help parents be better at this in the future. The seat is supposed to reduce the risk of incorrect installation thanks to the embedded monitoring system that tells people they are doing something wrong.



By using symbols included in the seat, parents are guided toward a successful conclusion of their efforts, which is rewarded by an indicator announcing the task was correctly performed.



The seat can be networked with the car itself, meaning parents can check at all times the status of the seat by simply looking at the car’s media display.



Also because it’s networked, the seat knows everything the car knows so, in case of an imminent crash, the seat’s five-point belt system is tensioned moments before the accident, and an additional side impact protection element is extended.



Taking the technology even further,



The seat even tells parents via the media screen what the child is doing, and alerts them when the child is waking up, for instance. When stuck in traffic, the camera can be engaged so that the image of the little one in the back is displayed on the car's screen.



